Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 805 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $493.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

