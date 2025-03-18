ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASX Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. ASX has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

ASX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66. ASX’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

