ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

ATCO Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. ATCO has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3504 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

