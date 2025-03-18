AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.