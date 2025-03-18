AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 5,672,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 33,990,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

