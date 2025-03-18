AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This trade represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

AZO stock opened at $3,620.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,408.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,247.36. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,704.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,651.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.