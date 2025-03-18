Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,755 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

FTQI opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

