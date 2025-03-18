Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

