Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,144 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

