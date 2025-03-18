Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

