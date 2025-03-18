Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 242.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

