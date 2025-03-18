Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

FMAT opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

