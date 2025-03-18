Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,106 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,387,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

