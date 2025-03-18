Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

