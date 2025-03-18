Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 8.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.