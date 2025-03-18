Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO stock opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

