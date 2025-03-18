Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93,162 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,162 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $53,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

