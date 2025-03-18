Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $36,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

