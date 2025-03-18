Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.