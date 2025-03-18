Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 98,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

