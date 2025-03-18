Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,573,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1871 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

