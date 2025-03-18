Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
BLZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze
Backblaze Stock Up 6.2 %
BLZE opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
