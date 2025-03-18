Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Bally’s stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $26,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 496,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 378,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

