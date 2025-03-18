Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Invesco QQQ, Affirm, and Fiserv are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions, including commercial banks and other companies that offer banking services. Their performance is influenced by economic factors such as interest rates, credit quality, and overall financial market conditions, making them a key indicator of the health of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $479.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,328,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $5.19 on Monday, reaching $44.90. 16,080,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,371. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV traded up $5.16 on Monday, hitting $214.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Featured Articles