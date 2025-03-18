Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Steven H. Brunner Sells 454 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $13,156.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,355 shares in the company, valued at $68,247.90. The trade was a 16.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.95. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on BWFG

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.