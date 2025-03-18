Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 16370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling acquired 18,002 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($13,094.06). 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.