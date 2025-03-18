Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 16370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.90%.

In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling acquired 18,002 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($13,094.06). 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

