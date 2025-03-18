Beacon Roofing Supply Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 228% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $24,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $121.61. 720,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

