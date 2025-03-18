Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 76.1% increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BEZ stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 901.50 ($11.71). The stock had a trading volume of 184,884,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,146. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 611 ($7.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 925 ($12.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 844.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.28.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazley will post 101.6172507 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beazley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.72), for a total transaction of £250,503.44 ($325,371.40). 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

