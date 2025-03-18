Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) traded down 22% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 194.25 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.57). 2,016,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 299,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.30).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.
ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.
