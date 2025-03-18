Benchmark Cuts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $4.50

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $6.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Shares of GETY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 644,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 698,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

