Best Industrial Stocks To Consider – March 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, and Capital One Financial are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in manufacturing, construction, and related activities such as aerospace, machinery, and transportation. These companies typically produce capital goods and services used across various sectors of the economy, making their performance closely tied to the overall business cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,666,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,712,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,329,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,052,030. The stock has a market cap of $894.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average is $194.43. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $103.04. 6,732,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,708,446. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,452. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $280.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

