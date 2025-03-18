Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey bought 1,000,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,076,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,216. The trade was a 32.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Beyond Air Stock Performance
XAIR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 226.01% and a negative net margin of 1,730.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
