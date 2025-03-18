Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey bought 1,000,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,076,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,216. The trade was a 32.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XAIR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 226.01% and a negative net margin of 1,730.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 721.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 251,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

