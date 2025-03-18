Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 226.01% and a negative net margin of 1,730.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,076,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,216. The trade was a 32.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in Beyond Air by 721.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 251,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth $573,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.