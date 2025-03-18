Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 226.01% and a negative net margin of 1,730.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,076,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,216. The trade was a 32.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in Beyond Air by 721.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 251,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth $573,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.