Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

Shares of BDT traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,499. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$17.89 and a 1 year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

