Birnam Oak Advisors LP Acquires New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. AerCap comprises about 1.2% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 112,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

