Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,636.38 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $82,484.95 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00008189 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00410095 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00040796 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000057 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,838,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
