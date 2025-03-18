Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,636.38 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $82,484.95 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00410095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00040796 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,838,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

