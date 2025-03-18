Bitcoin Stocks To Research – March 18th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that derive significant revenue from Bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or offering financial services within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Investors in bitcoin stocks gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and market dynamics through the performance of these companies on traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209,051. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,342,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,692,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 9,545,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,275,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,185,608. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 4.36.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,685. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

