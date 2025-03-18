BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $726.52 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,175,902,936 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

