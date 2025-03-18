BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mirabaud & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

