BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

