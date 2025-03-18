BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.