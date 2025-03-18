BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.