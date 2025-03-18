Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

