BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 123,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,273. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
