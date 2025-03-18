BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BRWM traded up GBX 4.18 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 500.18 ($6.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,822. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 463.20 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £957.87 million, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative net margin of 153.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($12,365.24). 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

