Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$66.51 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,094.98. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

