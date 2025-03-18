Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.