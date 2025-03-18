Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,518,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,722 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $656,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $230.39 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $235.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.11.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

