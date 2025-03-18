Boston Partners Has $352.31 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,755 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $352,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,966,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $198.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.