Boston Partners Purchases 1,271,237 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares during the period. Robert Half makes up approximately 0.7% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Robert Half worth $602,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.